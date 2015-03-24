Hill passes for 4 TDs, Chaney 2 as Monmouth hands Columbia 15th-straight loss 61-28

Brandon Hill threw for four touchdowns, running back Lavon Chaney threw for two more and ran for another and Monmouth coasted to a 61-28 win over Columbia on Saturday, the Lions' 15th-straight loss.

The Hawks (5-1) opened with trickery when Chaney threw to Hill for a 6-yard TD. One of the duo had a hand in the next five scores that produced a 40-0 lead at halftime.

Hill opened the second half with a 25-yard strike to Lamar Davenport and Ed Royds, who had 119 yards, scored on a 44-yard run to make it 54-0.

Backup Trevor McDonagh had four touchdown passes for Columbia after starter Brett Nottingham threw three interceptions. McDonagh completed 24 of 43 for 276 yards. The Lions finished with 380 yards.

Hill hit 18 of 24 passes for 301 yards. Chaney ran for 108 yards, his two passes covered eight. Overall, the Hawks piled up 602 yards.