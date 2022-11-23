Heisman Trophy winner on CFP rankings: ‘Really showing that SEC bias’

Following Week 12 of the college football season , the College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night.

There was no shake-up in the top four , as Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU remain the top teams in football.

But there has been some change inside the top 10 and not everyone is pleased with the order.

Tennessee dropped from No. 5 to No. 10 after allowing 63 points to an unranked South Carolina team. LSU moved up one spot to No. 5 while USC comes in at No. 6 after beating No. 16 UCLA on the road on Saturday.

Alabama, Clemson and Oregon are ranked Nos. 7-9.

The order outside the top four appeared to irk ESPN analyst and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, who said there’s a bias for schools from the Southeastern Conference.

"The Committee really showing that SEC bias with 9-2 LSU over 10-1 USC and 9-2 Alabama ahead of 10-1 Clemson," Griffin posted to Twitter.

With LSU coming in at No. 5, the SEC now has a legitimate shot of getting two teams into the College Football Playoff should the Tigers run the table and beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

A loss against Georgia would knock LSU out of the CFP.

The Trojans face No. 15 Notre Dame to close out the regular season and No. 9 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game if the Ducks can beat No. 21 Oregon State on Saturday.

For Clemson, a rivalry game against still-unranked South Carolina and the ACC Championship Game is still on the books.

The Tigers will face No. 17 North Carolina in Charlotte and should leapfrog Alabama with a win and a record of 12-1.