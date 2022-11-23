Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

Heisman Trophy winner on CFP rankings: ‘Really showing that SEC bias’

The top four in the CFP did not change after Week 12

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Following Week 12 of the college football season, the College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night. 

There was no shake-up in the top four, as Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU remain the top teams in football. 

Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)

But there has been some change inside the top 10 and not everyone is pleased with the order. 

LANE KIFFIN MEETS WITH PLAYERS AS AUBURN RUMORS SWIRL: REPORT

Tennessee dropped from No. 5 to No. 10 after allowing 63 points to an unranked South Carolina team. LSU moved up one spot to No. 5 while USC comes in at No. 6 after beating No. 16 UCLA on the road on Saturday. 

Alabama, Clemson and Oregon are ranked Nos. 7-9. 

The order outside the top four appeared to irk ESPN analyst and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, who said there’s a bias for schools from the Southeastern Conference. 

BRYCE YOUNG ON FUTURE AFTER IRON BOWL: ‘TAKE EVERYTHING ONE DAY AT A TIME’

"The Committee really showing that SEC bias with 9-2 LSU over 10-1 USC and 9-2 Alabama ahead of 10-1 Clemson," Griffin posted to Twitter.

Alabama Crimson Tide helmets sit on the sideline during their championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Alabama Crimson Tide helmets sit on the sideline during their championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With LSU coming in at No. 5, the SEC now has a legitimate shot of getting two teams into the College Football Playoff should the Tigers run the table and beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A loss against Georgia would knock LSU out of the CFP. 

The Trojans face No. 15 Notre Dame to close out the regular season and No. 9 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game if the Ducks can beat No. 21 Oregon State on Saturday. 

The LSU Tigers carry the trophy named The Boot after a win against the Razorbacks on Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The LSU Tigers carry the trophy named The Boot after a win against the Razorbacks on Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For Clemson, a rivalry game against still-unranked South Carolina and the ACC Championship Game is still on the books. 

The Tigers will face No. 17 North Carolina in Charlotte and should leapfrog Alabama with a win and a record of 12-1. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings