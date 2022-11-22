Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

College Football Playoff top four remains same; Tennessee's loss shakes up rest of field

Tennessee was blown out by South Carolina Saturday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The College Football Playoff top four remained the same, but a loss by Tennessee, previously ranked No. 5, shook up the rest of the Top 10.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU all kept their spots in that order, despite the latter three each having a scare Saturday. 

Michigan trailed in the final minute to unranked Illinois, TCU beat Baylor by two on a walk-off field goal and even Ohio State only led by three points in the fourth quarter over unranked Maryland. But all four of the top teams remain 11-0 on the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT and T Stadium before a college football game in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. 

The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT and T Stadium before a college football game in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021.  (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

Tennessee was blown out on the road by South Carolina. With that loss, it dropped to No. 10 in the rankings with a 9-2 record. The Vols also lost quarterback Hendon Hooker for the season after he tore an ACL in the loss.

LSU (No. 5, 9-2) and USC (No. 6, 10-1) are the first two out. Considering Ohio State and Michigan face off in Columbus this weekend, one could easily sneak into the top four, depending on how that game goes. 

LSU travels to unranked Texas A&M, while USC hosts No. 15 Notre Dame. Both LSU and USC moved up a spot from last week's rankings. Alabama (10-2), Clemson (10-1) and Oregon (9-2) round out seeds seven through nine, respectively.

Here's how the rest of the Top 25 looks, along with records and rankings from last week:

A view of the Georgia Bulldogs' flag after a score in a game against the UAB Blazers Sept. 11, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.  

A view of the Georgia Bulldogs' flag after a score in a game against the UAB Blazers Sept. 11, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.   (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TENNESSEE STAR LOST FOR SEASON AFTER TEARING ACL IN BLOWOUT LOSS

11. Penn State (9-2, same)

12. Kansas State (8-3, No. 15)

13. Washington (9-2, No. 17)

14. Utah (8-3, No. 10)

15. Notre Dame (8-3, No. 18)

16. Florida State (8-3, No. 19)

17. North Carolina (9-2, No. 13)

18. UCLA (8-3, No. 16)

An end zone pylon displays the national championship logo during a game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs in the college football national championship Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

An end zone pylon displays the national championship logo during a game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs in the college football national championship Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

19. Tulane (9-2, No. 21)

20. Ole Miss (8-3, No. 14)

21. Oregon State (8-3, No. 23)

22. UCF (8-3, No. 20)

23. Texas (7-4, unranked)

24. Cincinnati (9-2, No. 25)

25. Louisville (7-4, unranked)