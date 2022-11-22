Bryce Young on future after Iron Bowl: 'Take everything one day at a time’

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman trophy winner, and if not for two plays this season, very well could be in line for back-to-back Heisman’s and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Instead, Young and the Crimson Tide are out of the running for a trip to the SEC Championship Game , thus ending his Heisman hopes and almost assuredly the national championship hopes of the Crimson Tide.

With a bowl game without a championship on the line on the schedule following Saturday’s game against Auburn , Young was asked Monday if the 83rd Iron Bowl would be his last at Alabama.

FLORIDA PULLS SCHOLARSHIP FROM TOP QB RECRUIT AFTER VIDEO OF HIM SAYING N-WORD SURFACES

"As far as anything in my future, I take everything one day at a time," the junior QB said when asked if the Auburn game would be his last. "So, all I’ve been focused on throughout the year has been the next opponent. Obviously, this is a huge game. This means a lot to me, to people in the entire state, to us as a team. This is a huge game, so all I think about is today."

In recent years, the trend of players headed for the NFL and opting out of the team’s bowl game has increased.

TENNESSEE STAR LOST FOR SEASON AFTER TEARING ACL IN BLOWOUT LOSS

Last year, Kenny Pickett, a first-round NFL Draft pick, opted out of Pittsburgh’s Peach Bowl loss to Michigan State. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson opted out of the Rose Bowl in their final game at Ohio State.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While the 2022 season will be considered a down year for Nick Saban and Alabama , Young has had another solid year even as he’s dealt with an injury to his shoulder.

In his junior season, Young has thrown for 2,664 yards, 24 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 10 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Young missed Alabama's game against Texas A&M in Week 6 with an injury to his throwing shoulder.