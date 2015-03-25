Hefner eyes first win of season at Wrigley

The New York Mets have won back-to-back contests for the first time since the beginning of this month. Now the Mets hope to give right- hander Jeremy Hefner his first victory of the season when they resume a three- game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Hefner, who will make his ninth appearance (eighth start) of the year, didn't get a decision in the Mets' 6-3 win over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday. In that game, Hefner allowed three runs and five hits in six innings.

In his only career appearance against the Cubs, Hefner pitched 1 1/3 shutout innings of relief on June 26, 2012 at Wrigley Field.

While Hefner has been struggling, Scott Feldman has been thriving for the Cubs. The righty gets the start this afternoon and will try to extend a streak that has seen him go 3-0 over his last four outings. Feldman, coming off a no- decision at Washington on Sunday, has compiled wins over the Rangers, Padres and Marlins during his victory streak. His last defeat came April 21 at Milwaukee.

Over his last two starts, Feldman has given up just seven hits and one run, covering 13 innings. His lone appearance against the Mets came June 13, 2008 with Texas. Feldman allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on eight hits in five- plus innings in a 7-1 defeat.

On Friday, Matt Harvey drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and pitched 7 1/3 solid frames in New York's 3-2 win.

With one on and two out in the top of the seventh, Harvey singled to left and brought Rick Ankiel home to break a 2-2 tie.

"It was awesome," said Harvey. "I think we've been fighting to be able to do that for awhile. So, that was huge. Huge for me. Obviously, I was able to drive that run and we've got two in a row."

Harvey (5-0) had six strikeouts and allowed two runs on five hits in his outing. Bobby Parnell pitched a flawless ninth to notch his fifth save.

David Wright and Daniel Murphy each hit solo home runs for the Mets, who snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 win in St. Louis on Thursday.

Cubs starter Edwin Jackson (1-6) gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings. Alfonso Soriano had an RBI and Anthony Rizzo scored on a throwing error by Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada.

"I think it's just been a mechanical thing," said Jackson. "I've been feeling pretty good mechanically ... but regardless how I feel, regardless how I looked, regardless how I pitched, the objective is to come out and win a game. And we battled today, but we came up short."

The Cubs won four of six games with the Mets in both 2011 and 2012. The Mets last won the season series, 4-3, in 2010.