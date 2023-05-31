Heat's Tyler Herro 'not there yet' despite practicing ahead of NBA Finals Game 1

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was on the court for the first time since breaking a hand during Game 1 of the playoffs' first round against the Milwaukee Bucks.

But head coach Erik Spoelstra says Herro isn't quite ready for games.

"He will not play tomorrow," Spoelstra told reporters Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

"We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves right now. He’s still just starting this process. We do have a few days here just to continue his work. I can’t even make any kind of proclamation until he takes these next important steps. And that’s with contact and doing things more on the court live. We’ll just see."

There is no timeline for Herro's return.

However, it has to be encouraging for Heat fans to see a key player back on the floor.

"I know we’re all encouraged by his progress that he’s made, but we want to continue to be responsible and make the best decisions. He’s not there yet," Spoelstra added.

Herro broke his shooting hand April 16 against the Bucks and required surgery.

He had surgery April 21 and was reportedly given a timeline with a minimum of six weeks to recover. The six-week mark falls on Friday.

Things have been working well for the Heat since Herro's departure. Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and others have stepped up off the bench and provided the Heat valuable minutes, leading them here as an eight seed against the top seed in the West.

Herro averaged 20.1 points per game this year, third on the team.

Herro's status in the NBA Finals will be worth watching.