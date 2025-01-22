Heat suspend Jimmy Butler again after missing flight for road trip: report

The Miami Heat’s rollercoaster saga with All-Star Jimmy Butler continues, as they are reportedly suspending him two games for missing a team flight for a road trip, per ESPN.

The Heat were heading to Milwaukee on Wednesday for their nationally televised game against the Bucks on Thursday night, but Butler was not on the flight.

ESPN adds that Butler intended on making his way to Milwaukee another way, but the Heat are expected to suspend him for the road trip, which includes a Saturday game against the Brooklyn Nets as well.

This is the second in-house suspension for Butler this season, which only adds to the turmoil that was highlighted by him requesting a trade a few weeks ago.

Butler also served a seven-game suspension for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team," though he remains a member of the Heat.

Butler continues to play, but he noted over the weekend that the "whole truth will come out" after making his trade request.

"Sooner or later, the whole truth will come out, but until then, we'll continue to let people talk. And if I'm here, I will get out there to play," Butler told the media after playing in the team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets at home.

Bulter also seemed to be frustrated with the reports that said his relationship with Miami players and the front office were tense.

"I expect for people to talk," Butler said. "Half the reason is because don't nobody ever know what I'm really doing, so you just make up stuff, which is fine. And, honestly, I really don't pay any attention to it. But I've got people telling me, ‘Oh they said this. They said that.' So, I guess it's really all good. I don't have to clear anything up.

"So more power to you. Keep talking, and we'll see where we end up."

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old sparked some social media controversy as he was spotted wearing Phoenix Suns-themed sneakers on Tuesday night, with many believing it was done purposefully as his desired trade destination.

It also came just hours after the Suns acquired three future first-round picks from the Utah Jazz in exchange for another first-round pick.

Phoenix could use another star, as the Kevin Durant-Devin Booker-led roster is only 21-21 this season.

Heat president Pat Riley said back in December, "We are not trading Jimmy Butler." However, the team’s stance changed after that seven-game suspension.

The Heat said they would "listen to offers" on Butler after announcing his suspension.

