Hearing set for ex-tennis star Jennifer Capriati in battery case involving ex-boyfriend

A court hearing is set in South Florida for former tennis star Jennifer Capriati in a stalking and battery case involving her ex-boyfriend.

The 37-year-old Capriati is accused of punching ex-boyfriend Ivan Brannan while he worked out at a gym on Valentine's Day. Authorities also say Capriati stalked Brannan for months earlier.

Capriati's attorney has called the accusations false. A hearing in the case is set for Friday morning in West Palm Beach. Court records show Capriati is expected to attend.

Capriati is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame who began her professional career at age 13. She won a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and later won the French and Australian opens. She also was arrested for shoplifting and marijuana possession in the 1990s.