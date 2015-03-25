Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Hearing set for ex-tennis star Jennifer Capriati in battery case involving ex-boyfriend

By | Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A court hearing is set in South Florida for former tennis star Jennifer Capriati in a stalking and battery case involving her ex-boyfriend.

The 37-year-old Capriati is accused of punching ex-boyfriend Ivan Brannan while he worked out at a gym on Valentine's Day. Authorities also say Capriati stalked Brannan for months earlier.

Capriati's attorney has called the accusations false. A hearing in the case is set for Friday morning in West Palm Beach. Court records show Capriati is expected to attend.

Capriati is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame who began her professional career at age 13. She won a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and later won the French and Australian opens. She also was arrested for shoplifting and marijuana possession in the 1990s.