Hank Haney fires back at Tiger Woods amid controversy over LPGA remarks

Hank Haney, the former swing coach of Tiger Woods, and a radio host who was suspended for making perceived insensitive remarks about LPGA golfers, fired back at the legendary golfer Tuesday.

Woods had previously said Haney “deserved” the suspension he received after he made the remarks on the air last week prior to the start of the U.S. Women’s Open. Haney predicted a Korean would win the major and would go with a “Lee” to win if he didn’t have to identify the woman’s first name.

Haney received criticism from Woods and LPGA golfer Michelle Wie over his comments and apologized for the remarks in a tweet.

The 63-year-old responded to Woods’ criticism specifically.

“Amazing how @tigerwoods has now become the moral authority on issues pertaining to women,” Haney tweeted. “I spent 6 great years coaching Tiger, and not one time did he ever hear me utter one sexist or racist word. Now, in addition to being a 15-time major champion, I guess he thinks he's also a mind reader? #glasshouses”

Haney worked with Woods until 2010. The two had won 31 PGA Tour titles and six major tournaments in the six-year span.

Haney appeared to double down on his comments about Korean female golfers Sunday after Jeongeun Lee won the U.S. Women’s Open.

He tweeted: “My prediction that a Korean woman would be atop the leaderboard at the Women’s U.S. Open was based on statistics and facts. Korean women are absolutely dominating the LPGA Tour. If you asked me again my answer would be the same but worded more carefully.”