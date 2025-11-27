Hall of Famer on Deion Sanders' staff set to ditch Colorado for HBCU head coaching job: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Marshall Faulk is reportedly adding to his resume.

After being off the gridiron for nearly two decades following his Hall of Fame career, Faulk joined Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado as the team’s running backs coach.

But just one season later, reports say he is expected to jump to Southern University, a HBCU [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] institution in his home state of Louisiana. WAFB was the first to report the news.

Faulk told ESPN in August that he "would not even try" coaching if it weren't for Sanders himself.

"This wasn't even on my list of things to do in the least way. I put crazy hours in when I played, like player and coach's hours in, to become the student of the game that I was. And when I walked away from it, I couldn't believe how much time I invested into the game," Faulk said.

If and when the move is official, Faulk will join several other former NFL stars to become head coaches at HBCUs. Michael Vick is the head coach at Norfolk State in his home state of Virginia, and DeSean Jackson started coaching at Delaware State this season. Neither had any prior coaching experience.

Faulk was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in each season from 1999 through 2001 while playing for The Greatest Show on Turf, also winning an MVP Award in 2000. He and the then-St. Louis Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV, and he was named to the Pro Bowl seven times.

Colorado has regressed following the departure of Sanders’ son, Shedeur, and Travis Hunter. The team went 9-4 last season after a 4-8 campaign in Sanders’ first year with the Buffaloes. However, they are back to their 2023 form with a 3-8 record.

Colorado running backs have rushed for 5.12 yards per carry (850 yards on 166 rushing attempts).

