Haley Cavinder announces shocking return to college basketball: 'see you next season'

Haley Cavinder isn't done with basketball just yet.

After saying in April that both she and her twin sister Hanna would forgo their final seasons of NCAA eligibility, Miami's leading scorer from last season announced on Friday that she will be playing one more season next year.

Cavinder made the shocking announcement by posting a highlight reel on Instagram with the caption, "see you next season #year5," telling her fans she will be back for the 2024-25 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"SHESSS BACK," Hanna commented with popcorn emojis. "on friday the 13th… that’s crazy."

Reports say Cavinder has entered the transfer portal. If she plays elsewhere, it would be her third school.

Before spending last season with the Hurricanes, both she and her sister Hanna played three seasons at Fresno State.

Both twins have an extra year of eligibility thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cavinder led her Hurricanes to the Elite 8 in last year's women's March Madness tournament as a nine-seed, upsetting top-seeded Indiana in the second round.

She dropped 12.2 points per game last year, and her 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists were both second on the team.

COLORADO TWO-WAY STAR TRAVIS HUNTER ON TRACK TO PLAY FRIDAY AGAINST STANFORD: REPORT

The twins have 4.5 million followers on TikTok and have become masters of NIL, with reports saying they signed seven-figure deals.

The sisters signed an NIL deal with WWE in December 2021 and hinted that after basketball, they would indulge in the brand. They first appeared in a WWE ring this past June, two months after saying they were turning their focus to the WWE and announcing, at the time, that it was the end of their basketball careers.

"We love the WWE, their fanbase, the sport, the fitness side of it. That fits Hanna and I’s brand and aligns with us. They’re a great partner, and we’re excited about the future with them," Haley said at the time .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP