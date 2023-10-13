Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter on track to play Friday against Stanford: report

Hunter has missed the last three games

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Colorado Buffaloes two-way superstar Travis Hunter is on track to play Friday night against Stanford for the first time since Week 3 after suffering a lacerated liver. 

Hunter, who was cleared to play earlier in the week and has been practicing, "remains on track to play" Friday night, though the Colorado staff will watch him pregame to make sure he’s ready, according to an ESPN report. 

Travis Hunter talks with his teammates

Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes, gives advice to guard center Van Wells, #55, during a timeout in the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on September 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colorado.  (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Hunter plays both cornerback and wide receiver for Colorado but will have his snap count monitored, per ESPN. 

COLORADO'S DEION SANDERS RIPS LATE-NIGHT KICKOFFS: ‘DUMBEST THING EVER’

In Colorado’s opening game of the season against TCU, Hunter was all over the field, ending the game with 129 snaps. Hunter had 11 catches for 119 yards against the Horned Frogs, adding an interception on defense. 

Head coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday he wanted to make sure Hunter wouldn’t be "a liability" when he returns to the field. 

"I don't want him to be a liability, I want him to always be a tremendous asset," Sanders said, according to ESPN. "Travis came to me [Monday] morning, saying, 'What more can I do to help us get to the point that we need to get to?' I love the team aspect of Travis 100 percent. I hope he can play."

Hunter suffered the liver injury on September 16th when Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn delivered a late hit. 

Henry Blackburn hits Travis Hunter

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) gets hit by Colorado State Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) in the first quarter during the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Folsom Field September 16, 2023. Hunter was injured on the play but returned to the game. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The illegal hit resulted in an unnecessary roughness penalty for Blackburn and a trip to the hospital for Hunter. 

Blackburn allegedly received death threats due to the hit, which was in primetime. 

Sanders condemned those who reportedly sent death threats to the senior safety. 

"Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game," Sanders said. "He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You can call it dirty, you can call it ‘He was just playing the game of football.’ 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Travis Hunter warms up

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) during warmups before the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the CSU Rams at Folsom Field September 16, 2023.  (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats. This is still a young man trying to make it in life. A guy that is trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors or a degree, committed to excellence and go to the NFL. He does not deserve a death threat over a game."

Hunter and Blackburn appeared to bury any animosity between them in late September when Colorado State defensive lineman James Mitchell posted a photo of Hunter and Blackburn shaking hands and meeting.

Colorado and Stanford kick off Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.