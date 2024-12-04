Gymnast Simone Biles vows to 'never' return to Pilates class, cites difficulty with first experience

Simone Biles is an elite athlete and one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, but she recently admitted she struggled to get through a workout.

Biles apparently took some time off after she won her fifth, sixth and seventh Olympic gold medals earlier this year in Paris.

But she recently resumed her workouts.

According to Biles' social media account, Pilates was at least part of her first post-Olympics workout, but her experience with the popular exercise was not something she is interested in doing again.

"First time working out since the olympics," the superstar gymnast wrote on her Instagram story Wednesday. "This is what I wore to a Pilates class that I will never be attending again! Y'all stay strong out there lmao. It was too hard."

Joseph Pilates is credited with developing the exercise. A typical Pilates class involves machines, which use bands and movable benches.

Exercises focus on Improving flexibility and building muscle strength. When done properly, Pilates has also been known to help lower back and leg muscles.

Biles has not ruled out competing again in the Olympics.

"Never say never. The next Olympics is at home. So, you just never know. But I am getting really old," Biles, 27, said in August.

The Summer Games are scheduled to return to the U.S. in 2028, when athletes from across the globe descend upon Los Angeles. It will mark the first time since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics an American city hosts the summer edition of the Games.

In addition to the three gold medals she earned at the Paris Olympics, Biles also won silver in the floor exercise.

