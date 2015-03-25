Gruszecki hits 7 3-pointers, scores 23 points as UT-Arlington beats Texas State 91-74

Karol Gruszecki hit seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points as Texas-Arlington defeated Texas State 91-74 Saturday.

Two of Gruszecki's 3s came back-to-back during a 19-3 Arlington run after the Bobcats had pulled within five points midway through the second half.

Kevin Butler added 15 points for the Mavericks (8-6, 3-2 Western Athletic), Brandon Edwards had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordan Reves and Cameron Catlett each scored 11. Catlett also had seven assists.

Joel Wright scored 24 points and Deonte Jones added 21 for Texas State (4-14, 0-6), which has lost nine straight.

Texas-Arlington broke the game open with 17 straight points to take a 38-17 lead with 6:36 left in the first half. Texas State got within 44-34 at halftime and made it 69-64 on a 3-pointer by Wesley Davis with 9:09 remaining before the Mavericks pulled away.