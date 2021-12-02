Expand / Collapse search
Grizzlies top Thunder in record-setting blowout

The Grizzlies defeated the Thunder 152-79

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The score between the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night was one basketball fans usually see between NCAA Division I schools and Division III schools or even at the high school level – but rarely ever in the pros.

The Grizzlies and Thunder defied the norm and were a part of history.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., right, greets teammates in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., right, greets teammates in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Memphis beat Oklahoma City 152-79 and the 73-point victory was the largest margin of victory for an NBA team in league history.

The Grizzlies were even playing without one of the brightest young superstars in the league in Ja Morant and still managed to score 152 points. Nine out of the 12 who played for Memphis were in double figures in scoring. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the lone player for Memphis who scored more than 20 points. He finished with 27 along with three rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) drives between Memphis Grizzlies forwards Dillon Brooks (24) and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) drives between Memphis Grizzlies forwards Dillon Brooks (24) and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

KNICKS' TAJ GIBSON EJECTED EARLY IN GAME VS. BULLS, REF DRAWS SCORN FROM MIKE BREEN: 'HORRIBLE OFFICIATING'

DeAnthony Melton had 19 points, Santi Aldama had 18 pints and John Konchar had 17 points. Each of those players came off the bench. Aldama was the only player for Memphis to have a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma City was also without one of their best players in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder had five players in double figures in scoring with Lu Dort leading the way with 15 points. The team shot an abysmal 32.9% from the field and 28.9% from three-point range. The team shot 25-for-76 and 11-for-38 from long range.

NBA fans couldn’t help but be shocked over what transpired.

The Grizzlies broke the previous record held by the Cleveland Cavaliers when they beat the Miami Heat by 68 points, 148-80 in December 1991.

A scoreboard monitor shows the final score of an NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. The Grizzlies broke the NBA record for margin of victory in their defeat of the Thunder.

A scoreboard monitor shows the final score of an NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. The Grizzlies broke the NBA record for margin of victory in their defeat of the Thunder. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

The Thunder were also part of another dubious record. The Indiana Pacers defeated them by 57 points during the 2020-21 season. Indiana set the record for largest road win in NBA history.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com