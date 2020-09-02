Green Bay Packers: What to know about the team's 2020 season

With all the drama in the offseason, you would have never guessed that the Green Bay Packers were only one win from making the Super Bowl.

The Packers are coming off an incredible 13-3 season and an NFC North division title. The Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Rumors about Aaron Rodgers and an apparent rift with the organization grew louder after the team drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the draft. Despite having a second straight 4,000 passing-yard season, Green Bay opted to look toward the future in lieu of giving Rodgers another weapon to throw to.

Instead, the Packers bring back the same receiving corps as last year along with Aaron Jones carrying the ball. He’s since alluded to 2020 being the possible final season in the green and yellow.

Among other offseason moves, the Packers signed Christian Kirksey. The linebacker has played nine games over the last two seasons and is projected to start this season. Green Bay still boasts Kenny Clark on the defensive line and Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith as part of the linebacking corps.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Packers as they look to defend their division title.

NEW ADDITION HIGHLIGHT: JORDAN LOVE

Jordan Love didn’t really ask for any of this.

The Packers caused a commotion when they took the Utah State quarterback in the first round of the draft in what appeared to be a move for the future when Aaron Rodgers either retires or leaves.

Love is the quarterback of Green Bay’s future.

His best season was in 2018. He earned second-team All-Mountain West honors for the Aggies after totaling 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was also named MVP of the 2018 New Mexico Bowl.

Love totaled 3,402 yards for 20 touchdowns this past season. He threw a Football Bowl Subdivision high of 17 interceptions, more than his first two seasons with the Aggies combined.

The Packers have not ruled out the possibility of him appearing in some games this season.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Offense: Aaron Rodgers (QB), Aaron Jones (RB), Davante Adams (WR), Allen Lazard (WR), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR), Jace Sternberger (TE), David Bakhtiari (OT), Elgton Jenkins (OG), Corey Linsley (C), Billy Turner (OG), Rick Wagner (OT)

Defense: Dean Lowry (DE), Kenny Clark (NT), Tyler Lancaster (DE), Preston Smith (LB), Christian Kirksey (LB), Oren Burks (LB), Za'Darius Smith (LB), Jaire Alexander (CB), Adrian Amos (S), Darnell Savage (S), Kevin King (CB)

Special Teams: Mason Crosby (K), JK Scott (P)

2020 PACKERS SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)

Week 1: @ Vikings (9/13; 1 pm)

Week 2: Lions (9/20; 1 pm)

Week 3: @ Saints (9/27; 8:20 pm)

Week 4: Falcons (10/5; 8:15 pm)

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: @ Buccaneers (10/18; 4:25 pm)

Week 7: @ Texans (10/25; 1 pm)

Week 8: Vikings (11/1; 1 pm

Week 9: @ 49ers (11/5; 1 pm

Week 10: Jaguars (11/15; 8:20 pm

Week 11: @ Colts (11/22; 1 pm)

Week 12: Bears (11/29; 8:20 pm)

Week 13: Eagles (12/6; 4:25 pm)

Week 14: @ Lions (12/13; 1 pm)

Week 15: Panthers (12/20; TBD)

Week 16: Titans (12/27; 8:20 pm)

Week 17: @ Bears (1/3; 1 pm)

ODDS

To win the Super Bowl: +2800

