Gray scores 17 as hot-shooting No. 14 Cal beats Nevada 76-54 to win home opener

Reshanda Gray scored 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting as No. 14 Cal won its home opener on Tuesday night, defeating Nevada 76-54.

Mikayla Cowling hit 3 of 4 3-pointers, scoring 13 points as the Bears shot nearly 50 percent from the field (30-61) and made 7 of 13 3-pointers.

Brittany Boyd scored 13 points with seven assists and two steals — moving to No. 10 on the Pac-12 all-time steals list with 274.

Nevada's T Moe scored 22, one shy of her career best, after recording the program's first triple-double in the season opener (19 points, 12 boards, 11 assists).

As a whole, the Wolfpack had a cold shooting night — 31.6 percent (18-57) and just 1 of 11 3-pointers.

Gray scored 11 in the first half including three points in a 7-0 rally when Nevada went cold for about three minutes and never recovered.