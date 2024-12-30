Gonzaga men's basketball charter nearly collides with departing Delta flight in scary scene at LAX

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into what was nearly a catastrophe as a Delta flight almost crashed into the Gonzaga men’s basketball charter plane at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.

Footage of the moment showed that the Delta Flight 471 was about to take off when an air-traffic controller was heard screaming, "Stop, stop, stop!" at the charter plane carrying the men’s basketball team across the runway.

Luckily, the warning worked as the Delta flight took off without crashing into the Gonzaga charter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A plane spotter, Kevin Ray, also uploaded video on YouTube, and they could be heard saying, "Wow!" as it was that close to being a very serious situation.

Most commercial planes reach between 150 and 180 miles per hour before takeoff depending on the weight of the aircraft. So, the impact of the charter plane could have been lethal.

"In the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never heard a ATC controller tell a plane to ‘Stop, stop, stop,’" the plane spotter was heard saying.

The No. 19 Gonzaga men’s basketball team had landed in Los Angeles from Spokane, Washington for their matchup on Saturday against No. 15 UCLA.

The Bruins defeated the Bulldogs, 65-62, with star guard Eric Dailey Jr. scoring 18 for UCLA. Gonzaga’s Graham Ike had 24 points with eight rebounds and two assists.

The Bulldogs’ Ryan Nembhard had a chance to tie the game at 63 apiece with a free throw, but despite usual success at the charity stripe, he missed to keep the Bruins lead at one with 10 seconds left and UCLA never let it slip.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gonzaga remains in California as they’re set to face the Pepperdine Waves on Monday night before heading back to Washington in the new year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.