Gomber lifts Rockies 6-3, Astros' 9th loss in 10 games
Austin Gomber got his first victory for the Colorado Rockies
Austin Gomber got his first victory for the Colorado Rockies, allowing two hits over six innings to beat the Astros 6-3 on a wintry Wednesday afternoon and send Houston to its ninth loss in 10 games.
It was 34 degrees at first pitch and a light snow fell throughout the game, gaining in intensity.
The weather didn’t bother Gomber (1-2), among five players acquired from St. Louis in the Feb. 1 trade that sent star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals.
Gomber allowed Yuli Gurriel's two-run homer in the second but just one hit and a walk after. The 27-year-old left-hander walked two and struck out six, including the side in order in the fifth, and retired 14 of his last 16 batters.
Houston starter José Urquidy (0-2) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.
Gurriel drove in all three runs for the Astros. Houston also was 7-10 last year before winning eight in a row.
Yonathan Daza hit his first major league home run in his 58th big league game. Dom Nunez doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Colorado, which swept the two-game interleague series.
Trevor Story hit a two-run double in the first. Gurriel's homer tied the score and Daza put Colorado ahead for good when he homered leading off the bottom half. Nunez doubled in a run later in the inning, and boosted the margin to 6-2 in the sixth against Brandon Bielak when Nunez hit an RBI double and scored on Raimel Tapia's sacrifice fly.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Astros: OF Myles Straw was out of the lineup due to the side effects of his COVID-19 vaccination. He played center field and batted leadoff Tuesday night and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.
UP NEXT
Astros: Head home for a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels starting Thursday. RHP Cristian Javier (1-0, 2.08 ERA) gets the start in the first game.
Rockies: RHP German Márquez (1-1, 3.57 ERA) takes the mound to open a three-game series against Philadelphia on Friday night.