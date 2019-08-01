Golfer Thorbjorn Olesen arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting sleeping woman on flight, urinating in aisle

Professional golfer Thorbjorn Olesen was arrested earlier this week for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger while she slept on a flight from Tennessee to London.

The 29-year-old Danish golfer, currently ranked 62 in the world, was on a British Airways flight from Memphis to Heathrow on Monday when he allegedly became drunk and abusive, according to multiple reports.

Olesen, who was traveling back to Europe after playing in the PGA Tour’s WGC-FedEx St. June Invitational in Memphis over the weekend, is accused of urinating in the first-class aisle of the airplane, made a pass at a female passenger and is being investigated for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman on the flight.

A witness told The Sun that Olesen "started abusing some of the passengers and crew."

Fellow golfer Ian Poulter – Olesen’s teammate at the 2018 Ryder Cup – tried to calm Olesen during the flight, but after he went to sleep for the long flight, Olesen continued his behavior.

Poulter’s agent told the Independent that the golfer was unaware of Olesen’s behavior until police arrived at the landing gate to arrest his teammate.

Scotland Yard confirmed to the Sun that a 29-year-old man was arrested on “suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on board an aircraft and failing to comply with the orders of cabin crew.” Police said the unidentified man was released under investigation.

A spokesperson for the European Tour told GOLF.com that it would not comment on an active police matter.

British Airways told the website in a statement that “customers and crews deserve to enjoy their flights, and not to suffer any form of abuse.”

“This sort of behavior will not be tolerated, and the appropriate action will always be taken.”