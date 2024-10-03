Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour

Golf legend John Daly reveals Florida home destroyed in Helene: 'The memories is what you miss'

Daly said his home in Clearwater, Florida, was destroyed

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Hurricane Helene survivor: 'We're just thankful we are all alive' Video

Hurricane Helene survivor: 'We're just thankful we are all alive'

Hurricane Helene survivors Delmus and Dianne Williams speak to 'America Reports' about the devastation they witnessed during the brutal storm.

Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction across the southern U.S. affected thousands of people, including golf legend John Daly.

Daly said Wednesday he lost his Clearwater, Florida, home in the "devastating" storm.

John Daly in Kentucky

John Daly during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 14, 2024. (Jeff Faughender-USA Today Sports)

"I’m just glad everyone is healthy, that’s the main thing," he told the PGA Tour’s website. "You live in Florida, you have to understand that’s going to happen, but not like this. I didn’t think it would be this bad."

He added that nearly a half-dozen other homes belonging to his friends and family were also destroyed in the storm.

"I more think it’s the memories that Mom, Chrissy and Matty over the years have in that house. The memories is what you miss when you lose something like that," Daly said.

Hurricane Helene damage

The sun sets over a storm-damaged marina near where the Steinhatchee River flows into the Gulf of Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Daly is set to participate in a PGA Tour Champions event in Jacksonville, Florida.

Helene slammed Florida as a Category 4 in one of the worst hurricanes to hit the region in modern history. The storm moved north into the mainland United States, causing historic flooding in parts of Georgia and North Carolina.

John Daly in Scotland

John Daly on the 16th green during the first round of the Open Championship in Scotland on July 18, 2024. (Jack Gruber-USA Today Sports)

More than 190 people were killed across six states – Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. The number is expected to rise.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.