Girlfriend of late Oregon football player Spencer Webb posts touching tribute: 'You were my everything'

The girlfriend of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb posted a touching tribute to the late football player Friday.

Kelly Kay posted the tribute on her Instagram page along with a collage of silly photos of the both of them.

"My best friend my twin flame the love of my life. I’ve never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it’s like to be cherished and valued and seen for me. We had so many big plans," Kay wrote.

"I don’t know where to go from here but I know you’ll be watching over me keeping me strong. You always put everybody else before yourself and I’ll try to hold the same kindness in my heart from this life to the next one baby I love you so much and I’ll find you again."

Webb died in a diving accident at a lake near the university. He was 22.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Webb fell and struck his head on rock slides at Triangle Lake on Wednesday. He was found about 100 yards down a steep trail.

Webb played in 11 games for Oregon last season and was set to be the starting tight end under new head coach Dan Lanning. Webb had 13 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown last season. In 2019, he had 18 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

"So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!" Lanning wrote.