Giants signing NFL Draft bust Isaiah Wilson to practice squad: report

Isaiah Wilson, a former first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, signed to the New York Giants practice squad on Wednesday, NFL Network reported . Wilson worked out for the team earlier in the week.

The No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Wilson had a handful of off-the-field issues, which led to his departure from Tennessee. He was arrested for a DUI back in September and later placed on the NFL reserve/non-football list three months later.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wilson was traded to the Miami Dolphins in March but was released immediately after he was late for the team physical and onboarding process, and he failed to show up for voluntary workouts he originally committed to.

Shortly afterward, reports surfaced that Wilson had been arrested at gunpoint after engaging police in a high-speed car chase in January, just two months before being traded.

On Saturday, Wilson posted a lengthy statement on Instagram asking for a second chance.

TREVOR LAWRENCE IS STILL ADJUSTING TO NFL, SAYS HE 'FEELS GOOD ABOUT WHERE I AM'

"​​Some of you may know me as GG, some of you may know me as Panda, even some of you know me as the biggest bust in NFL history. Today I write to you as Isaiah Wilson," Wilson’s caption read.

"Before the fame and the glamour, I was just a kid trying to make history as the best player out of New York City. I was the hope for my hood," he went on. "As time went on and success came my way I struggled deeply with trying to prove who I was to everyone counting on my wins. I lost myself. I lost my mental. I lost my ability to love. I lost it all."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson continued: "Today I write to you as Isaiah Wilson, not asking for forgiveness, but hoping for a second chance," he continued. "With the time I’ve had away from the game I learned so much about who I am as a human. I finally love myself and it feels incredible. I now am ready to step back on that field with pride, integrity, and passion."

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.