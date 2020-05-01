Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Proud American
Published

Giants' Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard offer 'thoughts and prayers' to injured NJ police officer: report

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Grant Haley offered kind words for a New Jersey police officer who remains in critical condition after being struck by a car earlier this week.

Port Authority officer Peter Siano responded to the scene of an earlier crash on Route 139 when he was struck by an unidentified New York driver while securing the site on Tuesday, NJ.com reported.

JAGUARS’ K’LAVON CHAISSON WANTS FORMER LSU TEAMMATE JOE BURROW TO BE FIRST SACK: ‘I’LL TAKE THAT FINE’ 

“We are asking everyone to keep our officer in your players as he works to pull through this,” PAPD Superintendent Edward Cetnar said in a statement. “These are serious injuries, but we know he is a fighter.”

Among those sending their “thoughts and prayers” were Giants running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and cornerback Grant Haley.

“I want to give my thoughts and my prayers to the Siano family. I’m thinking about you guys and once everything gets better I would like to invite you guys to a Giants’ game,” Barkley said in a video provided to NJ.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Keep on fighting,” Shepard added.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.