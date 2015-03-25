Giants safety Will Hill says NFL's 4-game suspension was for using marijuana last year

New York Giants safety Will Hill says the recent four-game suspension imposed on him by the NFL was for using marijuana last season.

The second-year player, who made the team as a free agent in 2012, said Sunday that the league didn't impose a penalty immediately because Hill tried to fight it. He was also suspended for four games early last season for using a performance-enhancing drug, which he and the team said was Adderall.

The 23-year-old Hill would miss the opening four games of the season if he makes the team. He said he has not used any banned substances this year. He recently underwent drug rehabilitation in March and April in Boston, and followed that with outpatient meetings in New Jersey.