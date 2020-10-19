Giants' Joe Judge offers 'positive' feedback on C.J. Board following scary hit in win over Washington

New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board reportedly suffered a concussion and neck injury in Sunday’s game against Washington, avoiding what looked like a far more serious injury.

Head coach Joe Judge declined to give an official diagnosis immediately after the game but told reporters that he’s received “positive feedback” on the 26-year-old’s condition after he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

“The one thing I can say good news-wise, even on the field he was moving, he was conscious, he was responding, he had feeling, he had movement in all of his extremities,” Judge said. “They obviously had to have some precautions with what they were doing. I’ll let the doctors diagnose exactly what it is, but the feedback I was given just now was pretty positive overall, so that was a relief.”

Board, who was claimed off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars in August, sustained a concussion and sprained neck, according to multiple reports.

It seems like the best-case scenario for Board after a scary hit by Washington’s Deshazor Everett early in the third quarter left Board lying motionless before he was immobilized on the field and eventually carted off.

Teammate Darius Slayton said he heard the collision and instantly knew the hit was “good.”

“Obviously, first thing I did was I prayed for him. I will continue to pray for him. They said nothing was wrong with his neck. Nothing wrong with his spine. Just concussed. Obviously, I wouldn’t even want that to be wrong with him, but I’m fortunate that he’s alert, he’s OK.”

The Giants would give up a 10-point lead before managing their first win of the season, beating Washington 20-19.

“The emotional sideline was just joy for players," Judge said. “To see them smile and see them rewarded for hard work, that's really why you play.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.