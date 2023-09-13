Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants give positive update on Amani Oruwariye after he injured neck at practice

Oruwariye was placed on a backboard and taken to a hospital with a neck injury

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The New York Giants provided a positive update on cornerback Amani Oruwariye after he was taken from practice to a hospital with a scary neck injury Wednesday. 

Oruwariye was injured during kickoff drills at practice, and he was loaded onto a backboard and lifted carefully off the field, according to multiple reports. 

The Giants issued a statement on Oruwariye’s status, saying he injured his neck. 

Amani Oruwariye awaits snap

Amani Oruwariye of the New York Giants defends in coverage against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at MetLife Stadium Aug. 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

"He had movement in all his extremities and was taken to Hackensack Medical Center for further evaluation. The results of the evaluation and testing were negative, and Oruwariye was cleared to return to the team’s facility," the Giants said. 

As a member of the practice squad, Oruwariye didn’t play in the Giants’ opening-night loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. 

Amani Oruwariye battles at practice

David Sills V (13) of the New York Giants battles Amani Oruwariye (20) during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center Aug. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oruwariye was a fifth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he spent his first four seasons in the Motor City, starting 36 times in his 53 games. He had a breakout season in 2021 with six interceptions and 11 passes defended over 14 starts. 

The 27-year-old Penn State product signed a one-year deal with the Giants, worth $370,800, after he played in more of a reserve role for the Lions in 2022. After primarily serving as a starter in his second and third seasons, Oruwariye started just five of his 14 games in 2022. 

Amani Oruwariye runs on field

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye of the New York Giants runs a drill during mini camp at Quest Training Center June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Oruwariye was among the Giants’ final cuts to the 53-man roster, but he re-signed with the team’s practice squad, where he remained to start the season. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.