New York Giants' Eli Manning reflects on Jared Lorenzen's death after attending funeral

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning said Monday he attended the funeral for former teammate Jared Lorenzen before the start of training camp.

Lorenzen died earlier this month after battling an infection after battling kidney and heart issues. Lorenzen was 38 – the same age as Manning.

Manning, who played at Ole Miss in college and competed against Lorenzen when he was at Kentucky, told the New York Post that dealing with Lorenzen’s death was hard.

“We came in at the same time, competed against him in college, we were friends here for four seasons, won a Super Bowl, had so many good memories, in the meeting rooms and up in Albany at training camp,” Manning said. “I went to the funeral and I saw his parents, to see his kids, it’s just sad. It’s just hard to kind of see that. That was tough.”

Lorenzen had battled weight issues throughout his career but managed to cut down some pounds as part of a campaign called “The Jared Lorenzen Project,” according to NJ.com.

“I talked to him and sent him a text, told him I was proud of him for doing that,” Manning said. “I did some interviews promoting that and tried to keep encouraging him with that. Then all of a sudden you didn’t hear about that for a while and didn’t know how it was going.”

Joe Lorenzen, Jared’s father, told the New York Post he was grateful Manning came to his son’s funeral.

“I wish nothing but the best for Eli,” he said. “He is a good man. I want to say a good kid, but he is a good man. I hope he has a great year this year.”