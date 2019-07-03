Ex-NFL QB Jared Lorenzen 'still very sick' as he battles multiple health issues

Former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen continued "fighting for his life” while battling kidney and heart issues as well as an infection.

But his family said the former New York Giants backup’s treatment “has been effective.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“Jared’s overnight was uneventful and that is a good thing,” Lorenzen’s family said in a statement to Kentucky Sports Radio. “He remains on Dialysis. He continues to maintain his ground. His cardiac and renal issues remain however his treatment has been effective. Jared is still very sick… but developing some traction and remains a fighter. The entire family thanks you for your support and prayers.”

Lorenzen’s situation appeared to be dire, according to an earlier family statement.

“On Friday, June 28, Jared began playing a bigger, more important game than he’s ever played before," the statement read. "Jared had not been feeling well for a few weeks and that finally caught up with him. He was brought to the hospital and fairly quickly was admitted to the ICU.

EX-NFL QB JARED LORENZEN IN HOSPITAL BATTLING MULTIPLE HEALTH ISSUES: 'HE IS FIGHTING WITH EVERYTHING'

"Jared is battling an infection, kidney and heart issues. He is fighting with everything he has and his immediate family is by his side. We will attempt to update as often as possible, but please respect that some aspects of this journey are private matters."

Lorenzen played four seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats before going pro. He still holds the Wildcats record for most career passing yards with 10,354. He served as a backup quarterback for the Giants from 2006 to 2007.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lorenzen last played football for the Northern Kentucky River Monsters of the Continental Indoor Football League but a broken leg ultimately ended his career.