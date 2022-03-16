Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

Giants agree to terms with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor

Taylor, 32, spent 2021 with the Texans and started six games

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
As expected, the Giants are bringing in a veteran to complement starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York intends to ink Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $17 million deal with $8.5 million guaranteed. The move makes Taylor one of highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the NFL.

Taylor, 32, spent 2021 with the Texans and started six games. Houston went 2-4 in his starts, with Taylor throwing for 966 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions on 60.7% passing. He added 151 yards and three scores on the ground.

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Having made 53 starts with one Pro Bowl appearance in his career, Taylor should be a reliable option should Jones go down with an injury, or if his play dips. Jones missed the final six games this past season with a neck injury and the Giants went 0-6 in those contests.

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Giants were previously rumored to have interest in free-agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky instead signed a two-year, $14.25 million deal with the Steelers Monday to compete for their starting quarterback job.