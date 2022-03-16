Giants agree to terms with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As expected, the Giants are bringing in a veteran to complement starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York intends to ink Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $17 million deal with $8.5 million guaranteed. The move makes Taylor one of highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the NFL.

Taylor, 32, spent 2021 with the Texans and started six games. Houston went 2-4 in his starts, with Taylor throwing for 966 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions on 60.7% passing. He added 151 yards and three scores on the ground.

Having made 53 starts with one Pro Bowl appearance in his career, Taylor should be a reliable option should Jones go down with an injury, or if his play dips. Jones missed the final six games this past season with a neck injury and the Giants went 0-6 in those contests.

The Giants were previously rumored to have interest in free-agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky instead signed a two-year, $14.25 million deal with the Steelers Monday to compete for their starting quarterback job.