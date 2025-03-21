Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants agree to sign Jameis Winston to help fill quarterback void

Winston becomes the most experienced quarterback on the Giants' roster

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
The New York Giants have agreed to sign veteran quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million contract, according to Fox Sports. 

Winston cryptically referred to the deal in a post on X, reciting lyrics to the famed Frank Sinatra song "New York, New York," with the message "Start spreading the neWs" and an apple emoji. 

Winston becomes the most experienced quarterback on the Giants' roster, joining former undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito, the only other quarterback on the team.

The Giants moved on from quarterback Daniel Jones in the middle of last season. The team also let go of backup Drew Lock and journeyman Tim Boyle this offseason. 

Daniel Jones at camp

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants throws during practice at the Giants' Quest Diagnostics Training Center June 6, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Team owner John Mara said in January that finding the team's quarterback of the future was the "No. 1 issue" this offseason. 

Jameis Winston throws pass

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston passes against the Los Angeles Chargers Nov. 3, 2024, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"That's obviously the No. 1 issue for us going into this offseason is to find our quarterback of the future," Mara told reporters. 

The team holds the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and has been linked to top quarterback prospects Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.