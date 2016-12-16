German team prevails in World Cup luge doubles race

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany won a World Cup doubles luge race Friday night, ending Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken's perfect start to the season.

Wendl and Arlt finished in 44.742 seconds. The competition was shortened to a one-run event for the second consecutive week, this time because of heavy snow earlier Friday.

Andris Sics and Juris Sics of Latvia were second in 44.816. Eggert and Benecken were third in 44.896, that German sled seeing its four-race win streak to start the season snapped.

Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman were the top U.S. finishers placing fifth in 44.986. Justin Krewson and Andrew Sherk were 10th for USA Luge, one spot ahead of Jacob Hyrns and Anthony Espinoza.