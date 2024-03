Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Georgia Bulldogs star running back Trevor Etienne was arrested on four misdemeanor charges early Sunday morning, including DUI, online records showed.

Etienne, 20, was booked into the Athens-Clarke Jail at around 4:35 a.m. in Athens. He was released nearly an hour later.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was charged with failure to maintain lane/improper driving on road, affixing materials that reduce visibility of windows/windshield and reckless driving along with a DUI, records showed.

The DUI charge was deemed "less safe." It means that Etienne could be convicted of it even if his blood alcohol content level was less than .08.

"We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information," Georgia’s executive associate director for strategic communications Steven Drummond said in a statement. "This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time."

DEION SANDERS BELIEVES SON SHEDEUR SANDERS 'PROBABLY WOULD HAVE BEEN SECOND' QB SELECTED IN UPCOMING DRAFT

Etienne was among the top players Georgia landed from the transfer portal. He came over from the Florida Gators after rushing for more than 700 yards in the last two seasons.

"Everything that we’ve heard about Etienne before he got here has held true," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said earlier this month as spring practices opened up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s a tremendous leader, high-character kid. He immediately surges into a leadership role because he’s not a first-year player. He’s been in our league, in our conference. He has standards and expectations."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.