Georgia star Carson Beck expected to explore transfer portal: report

Just last month, all signs pointed to Carson Beck leaving Georgia in favor of the NFL, but the quarterback's time in the college football ranks may not be over.

Beck is expected to enter the transfer portal, On3 reported on Thursday. A player of Beck's caliber could draw a considerable amount of interest. If he does ultimately make the switch to another college football program, Beck is projected to be one of the highest-paid transfers in the sport's history.

Beck's latest decision comes less than two weeks after he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native was a member of the Bulldogs' national championship-winning teams in 2021 and 2022.

He became Georgia's starting quarterback in 2023 and returned to Athens for the 2024 campaign, before suffering a season-ending elbow injury during Georgia's overtime win over Texas in the SEC Championship. Gunner Stockton stepped in for Beck earlier this month during Georgia's 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

Beck was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school and was widely projected as a first round NFL Draft selection entering the 2024 season.

But he had an uneven season, finishing the campaign with 28 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. While Beck did throw for just under 3,500 yards on the year, he also threw three interceptions in three different games. If Beck does leave Georgia, he will finish his time in a Bulldogs uniform with 7,912 passing yards and 58 touchdowns.

Beck has one year of college eligibility remaining. ESPN, citing sources, reported that the Miami Hurricanes are the early favorite in the potential race to land Beck's services.

Beck's injury would likely prevent him from showcasing his throwing abilities in front of NFL general managers, coaches, scouts and teams' other key decision makers this spring. The expected inability to throw at a predraft workout as soon as March could have factored into Beck's decision to explore his options with other college programs via the portal.

