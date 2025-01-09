Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia star Carson Beck expected to explore transfer portal: report

Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Does Notre Dame Ohio State, Penn State or Texas have early edge to win CFP Final? | The Facility Video

Does Notre Dame Ohio State, Penn State or Texas have early edge to win CFP Final? | The Facility

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Chase Daniel react to Notre Dame eliminating Georgia (first one-and-done CFP appearance), then break down who has the early edge to win the National Championship between the Fighting Irish, Ohio State, ...

Just last month, all signs pointed to Carson Beck leaving Georgia in favor of the NFL, but the quarterback's time in the college football ranks may not be over.

Beck is expected to enter the transfer portal, On3 reported on Thursday. A player of Beck's caliber could draw a considerable amount of interest. If he does ultimately make the switch to another college football program, Beck is projected to be one of the highest-paid transfers in the sport's history.

Beck's latest decision comes less than two weeks after he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carson Beck warms up

Carson Beck, #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs, warms up prior to the game against the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium on November 4, 2023, in Athens, Georgia.  (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville, Florida, native was a member of the Bulldogs' national championship-winning teams in 2021 and 2022. 

2025 NFL DRAFT NO. 1 PICK ODDS: CAM WARD NEW FAVORITE

He became Georgia's starting quarterback in 2023 and returned to Athens for the 2024 campaign, before suffering a season-ending elbow injury during Georgia's overtime win over Texas in the SEC Championship. Gunner Stockton stepped in for Beck earlier this month during Georgia's 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

Carson Beck running

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) runs the ball during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on August 31, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.  (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Beck was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school and was widely projected as a first round NFL Draft selection entering the 2024 season. 

But he had an uneven season, finishing the campaign with 28 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. While Beck did throw for just under 3,500 yards on the year, he also threw three interceptions in three different games. If Beck does leave Georgia, he will finish his time in a Bulldogs uniform with 7,912 passing yards and 58 touchdowns.

Carson Beck warms up

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) takes the field for early warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Beck has one year of college eligibility remaining. ESPN, citing sources, reported that the Miami Hurricanes are the early favorite in the potential race to land Beck's services.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beck's injury would likely prevent him from showcasing his throwing abilities in front of NFL general managers, coaches, scouts and teams' other key decision makers this spring. The expected inability to throw at a predraft workout as soon as March could have factored into Beck's decision to explore his options with other college programs via the portal.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics