Georgia Southern grabs SoCon honors

Georgia Southern won or shared in three of the Southern Conference's major coaches' awards that were announced on Tuesday.

Junior defensive lineman Brent Russell was named defensive player of the year, Jeff Monken coach of the year and running back Dominique Swope co-freshman of the year. Swope shared the award with Chattanooga quarterback Terrell Robinson.

Wofford junior running back Eric Breitenstein was named offensive player of the year, while teammate Nate Page, a junior offensive lineman, earned the Jacobs Blocking Award, given annually to the top blocker in the SoCon.

2011 All-Southern Conference Football First Team

(as voted on by the head coaches)

Offense

QB - Chris Forcier, Furman

RB - Fabian Truss, Samford

RB - Eric Breitenstein, Wofford

OL - Orry Frye, Appalachian State

OL - Mike Seller, The Citadel

OL - Ned Cuthbertson, Elon

OL - Brett Moore, Georgia Southern

OL - Nate Page, Wofford

TE - Colin Anderson, Furman

WR - Brian Quick, Appalachian State

WR - Aaron Mellette, Elon

Defense

DL - Derek Douglas, The Citadel

DL - Brent Russell, Georgia Southern

DL - Josh Williams, Chattanooga

DL - Eric Eberhardt, Wofford

LB - Jeremy Kimbrough, Appalachian State

LB - Ryan Consiglio, Chattanooga

LB - Wes Dothard, Chattanooga

DB - Demetrius McCray, Appalachian State

DB - Ryan Steed, Furman

DB - Laron Scott, Georgia Southern

DB - Corey White, Samford

Specialists

K - Adrian Mora, Georgia Southern

P - Cass Couey, The Citadel

RS - Laron Scott, Georgia Southern