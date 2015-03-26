Georgia Southern grabs SoCon honors
Spartanburg, SC – Georgia Southern won or shared in three of the Southern Conference's major coaches' awards that were announced on Tuesday.
Junior defensive lineman Brent Russell was named defensive player of the year, Jeff Monken coach of the year and running back Dominique Swope co-freshman of the year. Swope shared the award with Chattanooga quarterback Terrell Robinson.
Wofford junior running back Eric Breitenstein was named offensive player of the year, while teammate Nate Page, a junior offensive lineman, earned the Jacobs Blocking Award, given annually to the top blocker in the SoCon.
2011 All-Southern Conference Football First Team
(as voted on by the head coaches)
Offense
QB - Chris Forcier, Furman
RB - Fabian Truss, Samford
RB - Eric Breitenstein, Wofford
OL - Orry Frye, Appalachian State
OL - Mike Seller, The Citadel
OL - Ned Cuthbertson, Elon
OL - Brett Moore, Georgia Southern
OL - Nate Page, Wofford
TE - Colin Anderson, Furman
WR - Brian Quick, Appalachian State
WR - Aaron Mellette, Elon
Defense
DL - Derek Douglas, The Citadel
DL - Brent Russell, Georgia Southern
DL - Josh Williams, Chattanooga
DL - Eric Eberhardt, Wofford
LB - Jeremy Kimbrough, Appalachian State
LB - Ryan Consiglio, Chattanooga
LB - Wes Dothard, Chattanooga
DB - Demetrius McCray, Appalachian State
DB - Ryan Steed, Furman
DB - Laron Scott, Georgia Southern
DB - Corey White, Samford
Specialists
K - Adrian Mora, Georgia Southern
P - Cass Couey, The Citadel
RS - Laron Scott, Georgia Southern