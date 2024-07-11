Expand / Collapse search
George Kittle says he texted Travis Kelce to use Taylor Swift's bathroom during Christian McCaffrey's wedding

Swift owns a home next to the wedding venue

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Another megastar was almost associated with the McCaffrey-Culpo wedding.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey married former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo  June 29, and the stars were out.

Current and former NFL Pro Bowlers, like Greg Olsen, Luke Kuechly, Brock Purdy and George Kittle, attended the wedding in Rhode Island, which happened to be near one of Taylor Swift's homes.

Knowing this, Kittle tried his best to get into the home and sought the help of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Kittle said he texted Kelce, asking if there was a way he could get into the home to use the bathroom during the wedding.

"So, we're out in Rhode Island for the wedding. Right next to the place we stayed was Taylor Swift's house. … And I texted Travis, I was like, ‘Hey, I need to use the restroom, do you mind? Did Taylor leave a key anywhere?'" he told "The Rich Eisen Show."

"He's like, ‘You can try to get in, but I think security is going to get you out of there.’ I was like, 'Yeah, I'm not gonna try that one.'"

Kittle also claimed he has not asked Kelce for tickets to The Eras Tour.

Kelce seemed to take his shot with Swift last summer when he made a bracelet for her while attending one of her shows. Shortly after, the two began hanging out, and Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games.

The two hid their relationship at the time, but by the time Swift attended her first game, the two were officially dating.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.