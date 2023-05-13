Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Gary Sheffield's son, Noah, hits walk-off homer using father's signature batting stance

Sheffield has committed to Florida State

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nine-time All-Star and World Series champion Gary Sheffield’s son, Noah, looked just like his pops at the plate when he belted a two-run homer Friday night that sent Jesuit High School (Tampa) to the region final.

Sheffield, a high school Class of 2024 prospect committed to play his collegiate baseball at Florida State, waited on a breaking pitch from a Naples High School pitcher and didn’t miss a stitch of the baseball. 

Sheffield sent the ball flying to left field, and he knew it right away, as did his teammates. Sheffield was swarmed at home plate after the walk-off blast.  

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gary Sheffield finishes swing

Gary Sheffield of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles during a game Sept. 4, 2004, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Those who knew how his father played from 1988-2009 immediately saw a batting stance similar to his father’s signature look in the batter’s box during his career. 

Gary Sheffield was known for his odd yet effective bat flick. The bat would go back and forth like a pendulum before flying through the strike zone and making contact. 

JOEY GALLO'S MAMMOTH HOME RUN BREAKS STATCAST; MEASUREMENTS NOT FOUND

Though it was considered unorthodox, and coaches at every level discouraged players from doing it, Sheffield ended up with 509 homers and 1,676 RBIs with a .292 career batting average over his 22 years in the league. 

Gary Sheffield waiting to hit

Gary Sheffield of the Florida Marlins prepares for a pitch during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies June 29, 1994, at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia  (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Noah was graded a 9 by Perfect Game, which projects him to be a "potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect." 

Gary Sheffield with son, Noah, after hitting 500th home run

Gary Sheffield of the New York Mets speaks to the media with his son Noah after hitting his 500th home run against the Milwaukee Brewers April 17, 2009, at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 16-year-old still has more baseball to play in his junior year as well as his senior season, so that ranking has the chance to improve to a 10. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.