Galaxy's Keane earns MLS Player of the Week honor

Los Angeles Galaxy striker Robbie Keane was named the Player of the Week for Week 27 of the 2013 Major League Soccer season on Tuesday.

Keane enjoyed another strong outing on Saturday, recording two goals and an assist in the club's 3-0 defeat of the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Irishman set up Landon Donovan's 132nd MLS regular-season goal with an assist in the 26th minute of the match before doubling the Galaxy's advantage with a penalty kick in the 43rd minute.

Keane finished off the impressive display by completing his brace in the 67th minute, volleying a cross from Gyasi Zardes through traffic and past San Jose goalkeeper Jon Busch.

The MLS Player of the Week award is selected each week by the North American Soccer Reporters. The group consists of members of online, print, television, and radio media.