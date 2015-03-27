Galaxy signs Gaudette, waives Noble

The Los Angeles Galaxy signed goalkeeper Bill Gaudette on Wednesday and waived Nick Noble in order to make room for the MLS veteran.

Gaudette began his MLS career in 2005 with the Columbus Crew after being selected in the first round of the MLS Supplemental Draft and went on to appear in six games as a rookie.

The 30-year-old featured in 11 matches the next season for Columbus before moving on to the Puerto Rico Islanders.

He spent the 2011 campaign with the NASL's Montreal Impact, appearing in nine games.

Noble signed with the Galaxy in December after playing two seasons with Ljungskile SK of the Swedish Seperettan and he appeared in four of the club's seven preseason games this season.