Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets
Published

Francisco Lindor reveals what he hopes to be at end of Mets' contract

Lindor's 10-year, $341 million contract is the third richest in MLB history

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Francisco Lindor signed a massive 10-year contract extension that will put him in his age-37 season when the agreement expires.

When talking about the deal and negotiations with New York Mets management, he vowed to be a "I’ll be a bad mother-effer" by the end of his contract. While tensions appeared to be high, he said there was no mandate about how many years he wanted, according to the New York Post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It helped because we got a sense of where we both were," Lindor said of initially countering the 10-year, $325 million offer with his own 12-year, $385 million deal. "I never drew a line in the sand. It gave us a sense of where we were to [billionaire owner Steve Cohen] and it gave us a sense of where he was. He’s all about winning and I think we both won with this. Both sides are happy, in a good friendly zone, and I can’t wait to be stuck to his hip for the next 10 years or 11 years."

INDIANS RADIO HOST BLASTS 'FAIR-WEATHER IDIOT' FAN AFTER TEAM'S OPENING DAY LOSS

Lindor’s deal is worth $341 million and is the third-richest contract in MLB history.

He has been a budding superstar for a few years with the Cleveland Indians. He hit .285 with 138 home runs and had a .833 OPS in six years with Cleveland. He made the All-Star team four times and was second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2015.

Last season, he played in 60 games and hit .258 with eight homers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mets acquired him in the offseason in a big trade.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_