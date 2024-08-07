Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Team USA stays golden as Paris Olympics enter final stretch

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

MEDAL COUNTER – Team USA continues to have a strong showing at the 2024 Summer Olympics. American athletes have won a total of 94 medals in total as of Wednesday. Continue reading …

TEAM USA – Take a look at the athletes who are representing the U.S. at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France and celebrate their achievements. Continue reading …

COMEBACK – Quincy Hall came from behind to win the men's 400m final to win his first Olympic gold medal. Hall's victory also marked the first time an American athlete won the event since LaShawn Merritt captured gold in 2008. Continue reading …

THE HIGH ROAD – Former United States First Lady Michelle Obama praised American gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles for showing sportsmanship towards Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade. Continue reading …

OVERBLOWN? – A staff worker at a Paris restaurant that Serena Williams said "denied" her "access" is speaking out. The employee said one of her colleagues didn't "recognize" the American tennis legend. Continue reading …

STAY GOLDEN – Gabby Thomas finished first in the women’s 200-meter race with a time of 21.83, defeating St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred and Team USA teammate Brittany Brown at the Paris Olympics. Continue reading …

PLEADING – MyKayla Skinner, a former Team USA gymnast who won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, asked Simone Biles to call off the alleged bullying she's received over their tit-for-tat. Continue reading …

STAYING ALIVE – The U.S. men's water polo team advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday after pulling off a comeback to win in a shootout over Australia, earning them another chance at Olympic gold. Continue reading

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd reacts to the latest on Brandon Aiyuk, who reportedly has no interest in joining the New England Patriots. Watch it here …

FROM OUTKICK – Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye highlight the list of rookie quarterbacks who will likely make their highly-anticipated NFL preseason debuts. Continue reading …

