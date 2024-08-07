Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Team USA stays golden as Paris Olympics enter final stretch

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Quincy Hall celebrates gold

Quincy Hall of Team USA celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Men's 400m Final on day twelve of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris at Stade de France on August 7, 2024. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

MEDAL COUNTER – Team USA continues to have a strong showing at the 2024 Summer Olympics. American athletes have won a total of 94 medals in total as of Wednesday. Continue reading …

TEAM USA – Take a look at the athletes who are representing the U.S. at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France and celebrate their achievements. Continue reading …

COMEBACK – Quincy Hall came from behind to win the men's 400m final to win his first Olympic gold medal. Hall's victory also marked the first time an American athlete won the event since LaShawn Merritt captured gold in 2008. Continue reading …

THE HIGH ROAD – Former United States First Lady Michelle Obama praised American gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles for showing sportsmanship towards Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade. Continue reading …

The podium winners

Simone Biles (silver), Brazil's Rebeca Andrade (gold) and the U.S.' Jordan Chiles (bronze) show sportsmanship during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women's floor exercise event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

OVERBLOWN? – A staff worker at a Paris restaurant that Serena Williams said "denied" her "access" is speaking out. The employee said one of her colleagues didn't "recognize" the American tennis legend. Continue reading …

STAY GOLDEN – Gabby Thomas finished first in the women’s 200-meter race with a time of 21.83, defeating St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred and Team USA teammate Brittany Brown at the Paris Olympics. Continue reading …

PLEADING – MyKayla Skinner, a former Team USA gymnast who won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, asked Simone Biles to call off the alleged bullying she's received over their tit-for-tat. Continue reading …

MyKayla Skinner with silver

MyKayla Skinner of Team United States poses with the silver medal following the Women's Vault Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 1, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

STAYING ALIVE – The U.S. men's water polo team advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday after pulling off a comeback to win in a shootout over Australia, earning them another chance at Olympic gold. Continue reading

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd reacts to the latest on Brandon Aiyuk, who reportedly has no interest in joining the New England Patriots. Watch it here …

FROM OUTKICK – Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye highlight the list of rookie quarterbacks who will likely make their highly-anticipated NFL preseason debuts. Continue reading …

This article was written by Fox News staff.