Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Team USA dominates Olympics; Kirk Herbstreit on men in women's sports

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
Stephen Curry celebrates a shot

Stephen Curry, #4 of Team United States, reacts after a three point basket during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug. 10, 2024 in Paris. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SPEAKING OUT: ESPN star Kirk Herbstreit talked to OutKick’s Dan Dakich about the reaction from his post revealing his stance on men playing women’s sports. Continue reading …

ALL-AMERICAN MOMENTS: Relive the top moments from Team USA over the course of the Paris Olympics. From Katie Ledecky to Steph Curry, here were the five best. Continue reading …

U-S-A!: Team USA led the Paris Olympics with the most medals at the Games. Read the list of those who can call themselves Olympic medalists. Continue reading …

MEDAL MESS: Jordan Chiles thought she had picked up a bronze medal in the floor exercise last week at the Paris Olympics. But rulings and litigation have put the win into limbo. Continue reading …

Kirk Herbstreit at the Peach Bowl

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit is on the field prior to the college football Playoff Semifinal game at the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Dec. 31, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

EPIC VICTORY: Stephen Curry nailed four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including the dagger with hands in his face, to help the United States stun France in the men’s basketball gold medal game. Continue reading …

THE MAD KING: Fresh off of a Team USA win, LeBron James was seen in a heated interaction with a young fan before entering a restaurant in Paris. He then began to dance before entering the eatery. Continue reading …

LA IN FOCUS: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass introduced an ambitious plan for the 2028 Olympics. Bass wants to restrict vehicle access to any venue that hosts a sporting event over the two-week Olympic period. Continue reading …

TOP DAWGS: Georgia was ranked No. 1 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the season. Here’s how the rest of the rankings shook out. Continue reading …

LEARN THE RULES: The NFL’s new dynamic kickoffs has already brought a lot of confusion to fans and players alike. Let’s try to explain it the best we can. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK: Take a look at the drama surroudning the NFL's top pass-rushers. Continue reading …

Carson Beck vs Florida State

Carson Beck, #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs, rolls out to pass during the Capital One Orange Bowl game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

WATCH NOW: FOX Sports’ "Speak" debates whether Aaron Rodgers should suit up in the preseason. Watch here …

