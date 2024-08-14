Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Team USA dominates Olympics; Kirk Herbstreit on men in women's sports

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

SPEAKING OUT: ESPN star Kirk Herbstreit talked to OutKick’s Dan Dakich about the reaction from his post revealing his stance on men playing women’s sports. Continue reading …

ALL-AMERICAN MOMENTS: Relive the top moments from Team USA over the course of the Paris Olympics. From Katie Ledecky to Steph Curry, here were the five best. Continue reading …

U-S-A!: Team USA led the Paris Olympics with the most medals at the Games. Read the list of those who can call themselves Olympic medalists. Continue reading …

MEDAL MESS: Jordan Chiles thought she had picked up a bronze medal in the floor exercise last week at the Paris Olympics. But rulings and litigation have put the win into limbo. Continue reading …

EPIC VICTORY: Stephen Curry nailed four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including the dagger with hands in his face, to help the United States stun France in the men’s basketball gold medal game. Continue reading …

THE MAD KING: Fresh off of a Team USA win, LeBron James was seen in a heated interaction with a young fan before entering a restaurant in Paris. He then began to dance before entering the eatery. Continue reading …

LA IN FOCUS: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass introduced an ambitious plan for the 2028 Olympics. Bass wants to restrict vehicle access to any venue that hosts a sporting event over the two-week Olympic period. Continue reading …

TOP DAWGS: Georgia was ranked No. 1 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the season. Here’s how the rest of the rankings shook out. Continue reading …

LEARN THE RULES: The NFL’s new dynamic kickoffs has already brought a lot of confusion to fans and players alike. Let’s try to explain it the best we can. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK: Take a look at the drama surroudning the NFL's top pass-rushers. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW: FOX Sports’ "Speak" debates whether Aaron Rodgers should suit up in the preseason. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION