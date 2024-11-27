Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: San Jose State trans athlete under scrutiny, Mike Ditka's health update

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Blaire Fleming

Blaire Fleming of the San Jose State Spartans attempts to block a shot during the first set against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Court at East Gym on October 19, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.  (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

TRANS ATHLETES IN SPORTS – San Jose State University volleyball player Blaire Fleming's participation in a women's tournament came under scrutiny after an emergency hearing contested that Fleming should be excluded from competing on the basis of being a biological male. Continue reading …

ACCOLADES – Blaire Fleming was listed as a Mountain West volleyball all-conference honorable mention. The recognition comes as Fleming remains embroiled in a lawsuit concerning the athlete's biological identity. Continue reading … 

'NOT IN HOSPICE' – Legendary Bears coach Mike Ditka's wife Diana said her husband is back in Chicago, but he is not in hospice despite the troubled rumors concerning his health. Continue reading …

Mike Ditka on sideline

Head Coach Mike Ditka  of the Chicago Bears  on the field before a mid circa 1980's NFL football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Ditka was the head coach of the Bears from 1982-92. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

NFL POWER RANKINGS – The Chiefs escaped against a bad team on the road. Running backs Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry continue to be gamechangers for their respective teams. Here's a look at the latest Power Rankings brought to you by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

WINNERS AND LOSERS – Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M all went down this past weekend, which shook up the College Football Playoff picture. Here's a look at the college football landscape powered by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

NEW HOME – Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is set to sign a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, according to FOX Sports. Continue reading …

Daniel Jones in action

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/John Munson)

BIG SPLASH – The reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their roster by signing star pitcher Blake Snell to a five-year contract, according to multiple reports. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Each week, FOX Sports' Peter Schrager discusses the NFL's biggest storylines. The formidable challenge the Eagles' opponents contend with, Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa's attempt at overcoming his cold-weather narrative, and the kicking woes across the league make up this week's topics.  Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers cast doubt on his NFL future this week. If Rodgers does return in 2025, he made it clear that he prefers to play for the New York Jets. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Legendary Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson shared his thoughts on the franchise's head coach, Mike McCarthy. He also discussed whether he believes Deion Sanders would be a good fit in Dallas. Watch here …

This article was written by Fox News staff.