Chicago Bears

Mike Ditka's family provides health update after hospice rumors

Mike Ditka has had recent health scares

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 26 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mike Ditka has been off the radar for a little bit, prompting worries.

A recent social media rumor swirled that the former Chicago Bears head coach had actually been in hospice care.

"But my husband is NOT in hospice," his wife, Diana, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mike Ditka at Super Bowl

MMike Ditka of the NLF 100 All-Time Team is honored on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 85-year-old has had recent health scares, including a heart attack back in 2018.

The Ditkas had moved to Florida for a few years following the closure of their Chicago restaurant in 2020. Now, Ditka is "finally home" in Chicago.

"I can’t tell you how happy I am to finally be home, to be back, although it was mighty cold when we got off the private plane at Midway Airport a few nights ago," he said.

Bears carry Mike Ditka

FILE - Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka is carried off the field by Steve McMichael, left, and William Perry after the Bears defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 20 in New Orleans on Jan. 26, 1986. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin, File)

The family actually moved back into the same apartment complex they called home before their move south.

Diana did add that caretakers are present, and she finishes her husband's sentences when his memory slips.

Ditka manned the 1985 Bears, with perhaps the greatest defense of all time, to the Super Bowl. He coached them from 1982 to 1992 after playing for them for six seasons in the 1960s. 

He also coached the New Orleans Saints for three seasons, and played for the Eagles and Cowboys.

Mike Ditka on sideline

Head Coach Mike Ditka  of the Chicago Bears  on the field before a mid circa 1980's NFL football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Ditka was the head coach of the Bears from 1982-92. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Ditka also spent time broadcasting, becoming an ESPN staple in the 2000s. He was the first tight end ever inducted into the Hall of Fame.

