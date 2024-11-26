Mike Ditka's family provides health update after hospice rumors

Mike Ditka has been off the radar for a little bit, prompting worries.

A recent social media rumor swirled that the former Chicago Bears head coach had actually been in hospice care.

"But my husband is NOT in hospice," his wife, Diana, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The 85-year-old has had recent health scares, including a heart attack back in 2018.

The Ditkas had moved to Florida for a few years following the closure of their Chicago restaurant in 2020. Now, Ditka is "finally home" in Chicago.

"I can’t tell you how happy I am to finally be home, to be back, although it was mighty cold when we got off the private plane at Midway Airport a few nights ago," he said.

The family actually moved back into the same apartment complex they called home before their move south.

Diana did add that caretakers are present, and she finishes her husband's sentences when his memory slips.

Ditka manned the 1985 Bears, with perhaps the greatest defense of all time, to the Super Bowl. He coached them from 1982 to 1992 after playing for them for six seasons in the 1960s.

He also coached the New Orleans Saints for three seasons, and played for the Eagles and Cowboys.

Ditka also spent time broadcasting, becoming an ESPN staple in the 2000s. He was the first tight end ever inducted into the Hall of Fame.

