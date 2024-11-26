Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after Week 12 of 2024 season

The 2024 NFL season has reached its Thanksgiving crossroads.

The good teams will begin to prep for their push to the playoffs. The middle-of-the-road teams will try to map out a way to make the wild-card round. The bad teams will look forward to how they can get better in 2025.

Fans will lock in from here on to see how the rest of the season unfolds. There are three games on Thursday, one game on Friday, a major slate on Sunday and then the Monday night game. There’s plenty of action still to come.

As fans look ahead, let’s take a moment to see how the teams are stacked up going into Week 13 of the regular season.

1. Detroit Lions (10-1)

There’s no offense better than the Lions. And while the old adage says defense wins championships, there are no signs of slowing this team down. If Jared Goff isn’t throwing for 400 yards, the Lions will just kill you in the running game. And if Sam LaPorta ever gets going, look out.

Last week: 1

2. Buffalo Bills (9-2)

The Bills are the best team in the AFC — yes, better than the Chiefs — but they’re a game behind the Chiefs for the No. 1 seed. They need Kansas City to stumble to get that top seed.

Last week: 2

3. Philadelphia Eagles (9-2)

Saquon Barkley has changed this team and taken all the pressure off Jalen Hurts. That defense isn’t so bad either.

Last week: 4

4. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)

Kansas City might not have the perfect record it once did, but it may have something even better over the last three weeks. Patrick Mahomes is finally starting to look like himself. The midseason addition of DeAndre Hopkins has reenergized the team's passing game. When the Chiefs have that, they can beat anybody, especially at home. As long as they keep pace with Buffalo in the home stretch of the season, and finish with the No. 1 seed, no one should be favored against an effective Patrick Mahomes just yet.

Last week: 3

5. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)

Lamar Jackson continues to be one of the unique and often unstoppable players of the NFL. While much of the attention going into Monday night's game centered around the Harbaugh brothers' coaching matchup, Jackson ended up putting together a performance filled with highlight reel-worthy moments.

The star quarterback managed to replicate a viral play from his high school football days when he stepped back at the goal line on a touchdown run during the Ravens win over the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Chargers managed to take a 10-0 first quarter lead, Ravens running back Derrick Henry quickly began making his presence felt.

A few runs from Henry that went 10 yards or more helped change the momentum of Monday night’s game. Henry finished the game with 140 rushing yards. The Ravens needed to bounce back from last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they did just that in primetime in Southern California.

Last week: 6

6. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

The Packers took advantage of a depleted 49ers team, which is exactly what they were supposed to do. They have the advantage against the Dolphins on Thanksgiving night because the Dolphins struggle in the cold. The Packers are the second-best team in their own division, but that’s hardly something to complain about.

Last week: 9

7. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

The Vikings squandered a 14-point lead in the fourth to come away with somewhat of a miracle victory of their own. A win is a win, and it’s impressive that a team that plays indoors found a way to take care of business in the Windy City. But, for some reason, this smells a lot like 2022.

Last week: 7

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3)

Their matchup against the Browns was always going to be a tough game for the Steelers. Yet it felt like the Steelers let this one slip through their grasp. They went 1-3 on fourth down, won the turnover battle 3-1 and outgained the Browns 368-304, yet still lost 24-19. With the Ravens beating the Chargers Monday, the Steelers’ next game against the Bengals is pivotal to maintain their narrow AFC North lead.

Last week: 5

9. Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)

Jim Harbaugh giveth, and Jim Harbaugh taken away. As tough of a loss as the Chargers had Monday night, they are still primed and in position to do some damage in the playoffs. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston will be on notice for a disastrous night of drops. But if he can figure it out, Los Angeles could boast one of the most complete offenses outside of Kansas City.

Last week: 8

10. Denver Broncos (7-5)

Bo Nix was the punchline of the NFL Draft, and he's made opposing teams his punching bag a few times. Nix has been the best rookie quarterback in this year's draft class over the last month. But how much of it is pure underestimated talent and motivation, and how much is the leadership of Sean Peyton? Either way, both will get their fair share of credit if they keep this up.

Last week: 13

11. Houston Texans (7-5)

The Texans still sit atop the division, but a loss to the Titans won’t help them in the final stretch of the season as they prepare to face some of their biggest challengers. C.J. Stroud, who has more interceptions in 12 games than he did his entire rookie season, will need to clean it up when the Texans take on the Chiefs and Ravens in a short week during Christmas.

Last week: 10

12. Washington Commanders (7-5)

Things are going nowhere quickly for the Commanders, who have lost three straight. It will be up to Jayden Daniels to get things turned around and reassert himself as the leader in the Offensive Rookie Of Year race that Bo Nix is now leading.

Last week: 11

13. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

The NFC West is going to come down to the wire this year, and it’s all about getting hot at the right time. That’s what appears to be happening with the Seahawks, who have now won back-to-back games after taking down the division rival Cardinals to take first place in the division.

While it wasn’t anything to write home about offensively, the Seahawks’ defense contained Kyler Murray & Co. all game long, holding them to six points. We know what Geno Smith can do when he’s hot, but this defense under head coach Mike Macdonald is turning up of late, which is always a good sign for a playoff-hungry team.

Last week: 15

14. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)

Just when it looked like the Cardinals couldn’t be stopped with the ball in Kyler Murray’s hands, the Seahawks decided to put an end to their three-game losing streak to take first place in the NFC West. This could very well be a blip for the Cardinals, but it will be interesting to see how they respond this week against a Minnesota Vikings team in a similar playoff hunt.

Last week: 12

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

They ended a four-game losing skid coming out of their bye, they're getting healthier and the schedule ahead seems favorable.

Last week: 18

16. Atlanta Falcons (6-5)

They should be rested and ready for a playoff push after their bye.

Last week: 16

17. Miami Dolphins (5-6)

Miami looked dead in the water after Tua Tagovailoa had another concussion early in the season, but they’ve bounced back with a three-game winning streak, though they haven’t beaten any teams above .500 this season. They have a big Thanksgiving night showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Last week: 20

18. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

This looked to be a team ready to make another playoff run, but the panic meter for Niners fans is high after they dropped back-to-back games and got blown out on the road by the Packers.

Granted, Brandon Allen coming in for the injured Brock Purdy doesn’t help matters when you’re trying to find the right formula. But it’s safe to say now that head coach Kyle Shanahan needs to make some big changes because the current formula doesn’t seem sustainable to reach the playoffs.

That said, the 49ers are 5-6 in this close NFC West race with enough games left to right the ship. But it needs to happen quickly with the surging Bills on the schedule next.

Last week: 14

19. Los Angeles Rams (5-6)

The task of containing Saquon Barkley has baffled many NFL defenses this year, including the Rams. At 5-6, though, the Rams are still in the NFC West hunt, and they have the right pieces to do so offensively. They have a favorable matchup against the Saints before games against the Bills and 49ers.

Last week: 17

20. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)

Joe Burrow got off to a slow start, but the star quarterback has played well as the season has gone on. But the Cincinnati Bengals have often failed to execute at critical moments in games.

That failure has seemed to hurt the Bengals' attempts to close out games this year. Cincinnati has a 1-6 record in one-score games this year. The Bengals coaching staff likely used the bye week to self-scout and figure out ways to correct the team’s late-game misfortunes. The Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. The AFC North matchup will likely affect four-win Cincinnati’s playoff hopes.

Last week: 19

21. Indianapolis Colts (5-7)

The Colts’ defense is holding it together for an offense that just can’t seem to figure it out. Indy limited the Lions to a 24-6 win Sunday, and, on the bright side, the schedule strength for the rest of the season could play to Colts' advantage.

Last week: 21

22. Chicago Bears (4-7)

It’s clear the change at offensive coordinator is doing wonders for this club. DJ Moore is getting the ball, and Caleb Williams is showing what he can do. It’s probably too late to salvage the season, but if the Bears can end on a high note, there is reason for excitement.

Last week: 22

23. New Orleans Saints (4-7)

The bye gave interim coach Darren Rizzi a chance to collect himself and plan a little bit. Let's see what he can do as he tries to earn the job for next season.

Last week: 23

24. Dallas Cowboys (4-7)

Signs of life! Of course, Jerry Jones had to ruin the good times by floating the idea of a Mike McCarthy contract extension. Oy vey.

Last week: 24

25. Cleveland Browns (3-8)

Jameis Winston might be one of the most entertaining players in football. Every interview is must-see TV, and every pregame speech is awesome. On top of that, Winston has made the Browns’ offense functional again. Despite the Browns trading away wide receiver Amari Cooper, Winston is moving the ball better than Deshaun Watson did and is giving the Browns a chance to win every game. His performance against the Steelers during a snowstorm will be one of the highlights of the Browns' season.

Last week: 27

26. Tennessee Titans (3-8)

No one was expecting it, but the Titans were happy to walk away with a win over the Texans this weekend, one that gave them another chance at avoiding what could be a third-straight losing season. Eight sacks and three turnovers weren’t enough for the Texans to capitalize on. The offense looked the best it has all season, scoring a season high in points, and Will Levis looked solid.

Last week: 29

27. New York Jets (3-8)

The Jets have to be considered one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL in the past 10 years. This is a team that talked about winning the Super Bowl in the preseason. Now, they’re 3-8, have fired their head coach and are more likely to get the No. 1 pick in the draft than make the playoffs. Woof.

Last week: 25

28. Carolina Panthers (3-8)

Bryce Young is playing much better, and if he finishes strong, this season will be considered a success regardless of the team's record.

Last week: 28

29. New England Patriots (3-9)

This was always going to be a rebuilding year for the Patriots, but fans must be encouraged by the play of rookie quarterback Drake Maye. New England is on track to earn another high draft pick, and it needs to find an explosive offensive playmaker to give its young QB some better options in the passing game.

Last week: 26

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)

The Jaguars haven’t been great with Trevor Lawrence, but they’re even worse without him. After an absolute blowout against the Lions before entering their bye week, the Jags are hopeful Lawrence might be ready for a must-win game against the Texans this week. He’s missed the last two games with a sprained left shoulder, but he attended practice Monday.

Last week: 30

31. Las Vegas Raiders (2-9)

Antonio Pierce doesn't have much talent on his roster to work with, but close competitive losses against solid teams with this roster may end up being the best outcome for his prospects for a second full season as the head coach.

Last week: 32

32. New York Giants (2-9)

Blow it all up and start over. Again.

Last week: 31

