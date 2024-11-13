Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Mike Tyson, Jake Paul bout looms; NFL rules on Nick Bosa's 'MAGA' hat

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

TYSON VS. PAUL – Mike Tyson is set to return to competitive boxing on Nov. 15 when he enters the ring with Jake Paul. "The Baddest Man on the Planet" said training for the fight taught him about his toughness. Continue reading …

KNOCK OUT – Former NFL player Andrew Whitworth is not a fan of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and told Fox News Digital he would like to see Mike Tyson knock the 27-year-old's "freakin' head off." Continue reading …

VETO POWER – Colorado coach Deion Sanders told FOX Sports' "Speak" he will be in communication with any team eyeing his son, Shedeur Sanders, in the NFL Draft if he believes it's not the right fit. Continue reading …

NFL POWER RANKINGS – A blocked kick prevented the first Chiefs loss of the season. The Lions overcame five interceptions from Jared Goff. Here's a look at the latest Power Rankings brought to you by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

PENALIZED – The NFL reportedly handed down an $11,255 fine more than two weeks after San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosa wore a "Make America Great Again" hat when he interrupted a postgame TV interview. Continue reading …

HIGH PRAISE – President-elect Donald Trump praised Nick Bosa after the pass rusher appeared to break out a Trump-inspired dance move during the 49ers game against the Buccaneers. Continue reading …

WINNERS AND LOSERS – Indiana and BYU kept their perfect records intact. Two teams ranked in the top 5 last week, Georgia and Miami, went down. Here's a look at the college football landscape powered by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – FOX Sports' Peter Schrager discusses the NFL's biggest storylines. This week's topics include the unlikely ascension of the Lions' kicker, a hot head coach candidate in Los Angeles, and big decisions facing the Bills. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Major upsets in college football have brought more questions than answers as the first 12-team playoff draws near. OutKick's Trey Wallace tackles some of college football's burning questions. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Deion Sanders talks about the growth he's seen from Shedeur Sanders this season, especially his development as Colorado's quarterback. Watch here …

