Mike Tyson says training for Jake Paul made him 'tougher than I believe I was'

Mike Tyson has not had a professional fight since 2005 - but then, Jake Paul came calling.

Now, at the age of 58, when his last pro fight came before he even turned 40, Tyson will be back in the ring this Friday in front of his biggest crowd ever.

Tyson will face the YouTuber-turned-boxer in front of close to 100,000 people at AT&T Stadium, and the fight will be streamed on Netflix to nearly 300 million subscribers.

Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fought in an exhibition back in 2020, ironically, when Paul was on the undercard.

Paul, despite what the haters may say about the legitimacy of his career and fights, is in the best shape of his life at age 27. The 29-year age gap is the largest in professional boxing history.

That meant Tyson needed to turn back the clock a bit in his training - and he did that.

In his open workout on Tuesday, Tyson threw powerful jabs, just as he had done his entire career, and although he was in the ring for just a few minutes, he was drenched in sweat in a true indicator of hard work.

Tyson was asked what he learned about himself from training, and it seemed like he did not even expect a successful camp.

"That I'm tougher than I believe I was," Tyson said in Dallas. "When I agreed to this fight, I started training, I said ‘what the f--- am I thinking?’

"I finished the process, and now the fight's the party. All the hard work is done."

Perhaps Tyson needed to learn even more about himself when he had an ulcer flareup in May, roughly seven weeks before the original date of the fight.

However, in just about every training video Tyson has put out, it is clear he put the work in.

He does come into the fight as an underdog, but it is tough to doubt the "Baddest Man on the Planet," whose confidence seems to be sky-high.

