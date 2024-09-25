Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Brett Favre's health revelation, Can Caitlin Clark stay alive in playoffs?

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

HEALTH CONCERNS – During a congressional hearing this week, NFL legend Brett Favre disclosed his recent Parkinson's disease diagnosis. The degenerative nervous system disorder can affect an individual's ability to move. Continue reading …

CAUSE FOR CONCERN – Former Green Packers quarterback Brett Favre reportedly discussed his health issues last month, but requested that the information not be immediately be divulged to the public. Continue reading …

NFL POWER RANKINGS – The third week of the 2024 NFL season is in the books. Five teams were able to keep their records unblemished through the first three games of the season. Continue reading …

WINNERS AND LOSERS – More than a quarter of the college football season is already a thing of the past. Let’s take a look back at the best and worst from Week 4. Continue reading …

MUST-WIN SITUATION – The Connecticut Sun are one win away from advancing to the 2024 WNBA semifinals. But if Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever can rebound on Wednesday night, they will force a decisive Game 3. Continue reading …

FAR-REACHING – In a conversation with Fox News Digital, some of the top prospects in men's college basketball credited WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for changing their sport. Continue reading …

'I WIN' – Arch Manning may have put on a show for the Texas Longhorns in his first collegiate start at quarterback over the weekend, but his Uncle Eli ultimately got the last laugh. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Analysts billed Trevor Lawrence as a "generational prospect" shortly after he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, but inconsistent performances plagued him in his first three NFL seasons. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – After the Bills' dominating win on Monday, quarterback Josh Allen seems unstoppable. Rookie Jayden Daniels is ascending. But where is the Patrick Mahomes magic we've grown accustomed to over the years? Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin discusses Bills star Josh Allen's MVP prospects following the quarterback's strong start to the 2024 season. Watch here …

