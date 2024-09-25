Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

WNBA playoffs: Caitlin Clark, Fever look to force decisive Game 3 against star-studded Sun

The Sun host the Fever in Game 2 on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 24 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Connecticut Sun are just one win away from advancing to the 2024 WNBA semifinals when they host the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night. 

The Sun, led by five-time WNBA All-Star Alyssa Thomas, put on a clinic in Game 1 of their first round match against the Fever over the weekend to take the lead in the best-of-three series. The veteran forward had her fourth career triple-double in the playoffs, finishing with 12 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. 

Connecticut Sun players huddle

Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones, #42, Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington, #21, talk with teammates in the fourth quarter during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. (Mark Smith-Imagn Images)

She is hoping to do the same on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, as Caitlin Clark looks to rebound in a must-win scenario. The WNBA Rookie of the Year was shut out in her playoff debut, finishing with 11 points and eight assists in the 93-69 loss where she also missed 11 of her 13 3-point attempts. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

BY THE NUMBERS

Kelsey Mitchell dribbles

Kelsey Mitchell, #0 of the Indiana Fever, dribbles the ball during the game against the Connecticut Sun during round one game one of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs on Sept. 22, 2024 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (esse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Fever clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time since their first round exit after a loss to the Phoenix Mercury in 2016. Indiana is 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents this season and 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Connecticut made the team’s eighth straight playoff appearance after going 28-12 this season. The Sun is 14-6 against conference opponents and is averaging 80.1 points per game. 

CAITLIN CLARK BRUSHES OFF EYE INJURY AS CATALYST FOR POOR PLAYOFF GAME: 'WE PLAYED A CRAPPY GAME'

KEY PLAYERS

Caitlin Clark drives to the basket

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, drives to the basket against Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, #24, and Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones, #42, during the First Round and game 1 of the 2024 WNBA playoffs between Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun on Sept. 22, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Clark has undoubtedly been a difference maker for the Fever in her rookie year. She is averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. The former Iowa star broke the WNBA single-season record with 337 assists this year and became the new record holder for the single-season rookie mark with her scoring average.

Veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell, who is averaging 19.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists, and center Aliyah Boston are also expected to start for the Fever on Wednesday night. 

Contributing to the Sun’s average of outscoring its opponents by 6.5 points per game are top scorers DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones, who are averaging 15 and 13.7 points per game respectively. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WHERE TO WATCH

The Sun host Game 2 at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.  

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.