WNBA playoffs: Caitlin Clark, Fever look to force decisive Game 3 against star-studded Sun

The Connecticut Sun are just one win away from advancing to the 2024 WNBA semifinals when they host the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night.

The Sun, led by five-time WNBA All-Star Alyssa Thomas, put on a clinic in Game 1 of their first round match against the Fever over the weekend to take the lead in the best-of-three series. The veteran forward had her fourth career triple-double in the playoffs, finishing with 12 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

She is hoping to do the same on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, as Caitlin Clark looks to rebound in a must-win scenario. The WNBA Rookie of the Year was shut out in her playoff debut, finishing with 11 points and eight assists in the 93-69 loss where she also missed 11 of her 13 3-point attempts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

BY THE NUMBERS

The Fever clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time since their first round exit after a loss to the Phoenix Mercury in 2016. Indiana is 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents this season and 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Connecticut made the team’s eighth straight playoff appearance after going 28-12 this season. The Sun is 14-6 against conference opponents and is averaging 80.1 points per game.

CAITLIN CLARK BRUSHES OFF EYE INJURY AS CATALYST FOR POOR PLAYOFF GAME: 'WE PLAYED A CRAPPY GAME'

KEY PLAYERS

Clark has undoubtedly been a difference maker for the Fever in her rookie year. She is averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. The former Iowa star broke the WNBA single-season record with 337 assists this year and became the new record holder for the single-season rookie mark with her scoring average.

Veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell, who is averaging 19.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists, and center Aliyah Boston are also expected to start for the Fever on Wednesday night.

Contributing to the Sun’s average of outscoring its opponents by 6.5 points per game are top scorers DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones, who are averaging 15 and 13.7 points per game respectively.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WHERE TO WATCH

The Sun host Game 2 at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.