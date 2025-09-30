Foul ball shatters broadcast camera behind home plate during thrilling Tigers-Guardians AL Wild Card game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One MLB postseason camera got too literal while catching a play in the Detroit Tigers-Cleveland Guardians Wild Card Game 1 on Tuesday afternoon.

During an at-bat between Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and Guardians hitter Angel Martinez, the former delivered a 100-mph fastball that the latter fouled off on an 0-2 count.

While Martinez just missed putting the barrel on a ball, it went straight back and shattered a camera filming the game behind home plate. Skubal noticed it immediately, while those at home plate turned around to see a pile of glass from the lens on the grass.

ESPN play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough was wondering if that was a camera from his own broadcast, but it wasn’t. The broadcast showed a clear view behind home plate, while the Guardians’ groundskeepers sprinted to clean things up as fast as possible.

Skubal hasn’t allowed much solid contact at all, as the 2024 Cy Young Award winner has certainly played the role of ace for the Tigers to begin the postseason. Through seven innings, Skubal totaled 14 strikeouts and gave up just three hits over his 7 ⅔ innings outing.

The Guardians, though, were able to score a run to tie the game in that fourth inning after Martinez got on base with an infield single. Skubal issued a walk to Jose Ramirez, and after getting the next two batters to strikeout, Gabriel Arias’s high chopper for an infield hit saw Martinez dare Skubal by sprinting from second base to home.

Though Skubal got the ball to the plate in time, Martinez’s hand got under the tag to even the game at one apiece.

The Tigers took back their lead, as Zack McKinstry’s sacrifice bunt to first base allowed Riley Greene to score from third later to make it a 2-1 game.

Detroit took that one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Javier Baez's diving attempt to save a Jose Ramirez single turned out worse, as his throw to first base went awry and the speedster ended up at third with no one out.

However, Ramirez repaid the blunder as he broke toward home on a chopped hit right back to the pitcher, resulting in the second out of the inning. The Tigers would get the next hitter out to stave off a potential game-tying play by the Guardians to take Game 1 of the series.

These Wild Card series are only best-of-three, making Game 1 so crucial for the eight teams that will be playing on Tuesday.

The Tigers and Guardians know each other well, having been in a close battle in the AL Central all through September, with Cleveland capping a comeback for the century to win the division and own home-field advantage in this series.

